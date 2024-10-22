News & Insights

Douglas Elliman appoints Michael Liebowitz as CEO

October 22, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Douglas Elliman (DOUG) announced that Howard M. Lorber has decided to retire from his position as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. Douglas Elliman Board Director Michael Liebowitz has been appointed Chairman and CEO of Douglas Elliman. Liebowitz is an entrepreneur, private investor, and seasoned business executive with extensive experience founding, acquiring, and monetizing businesses in the insurance and financial industries. In the past 25 years, Liebowitz has acquired or been a founder of companies, including Harbor Group Consulting, National Financial Partners (NFP), Innova Risk Management, and High Street Valuations. He currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Nocopi Technologies.

