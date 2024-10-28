News & Insights

Douglas Dynamics reports Q3 adjusted EPS 24c, consensus 21c

October 28, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $129.4M, consensus $141.2M. Jim Janik, Chairman, Interim President, and CEO, noted, “Overall, our results this quarter were generally in line with our expectations. Our Henderson operations are outperforming this year, helping to drive strong improvements for the quarter in Solutions. Difficult as it was, our decision to implement the 2024 Cost Savings Program at the start of the year is now proving to be the right strategy as the elongated equipment replacement cycle becomes clearer. We firmly believe the actions taken mean that our Attachments segment is well positioned to succeed over the medium- to long-term in all market conditions. We are proud of the resilience demonstrated by our team and their focus on our customers, as we continue to build for the future.”

