Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Price Target Increased by 11.39% to 57.38

The average one-year price target for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) has been revised to $57.38 / share. This is an increase of 11.39% from the prior estimate of $51.51 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.04% from the latest reported closing price of $44.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Dynamics. This is an decrease of 140 owner(s) or 37.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLOW is 0.12%, an increase of 23.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.91% to 21,874K shares. The put/call ratio of PLOW is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,058K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares , representing a decrease of 16.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,593K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares , representing a decrease of 33.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 971K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 641K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLOW by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 620K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 43.56%.

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