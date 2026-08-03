Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $25.38 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $25.95 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.92 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $214.65 million from $194.33 million last year.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.38 Mln. vs. $25.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $214.65 Mln vs. $194.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.90 To $ 3.40 Full year revenue guidance: $ 765 M To $ 805 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.