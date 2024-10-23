News & Insights

DoubleVerify price target lowered to $33 from $34 at JMP Securities

October 23, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone lowered the firm’s price target on DoubleVerify (DV) to $33 from $34 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm expects a strong set of earnings reports from the digital advertising companies as it believes macro is stable, AI is adding to performance, and secular trends of CTV, retail media, and eCommerce continue to contribute to digital advertising’s double-digit growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

