DoubleDown reports Q3 EPS 51c, consensus 55c

Reports Q3 revenue $82.98M, consensus $85.43M. Average revenue per daily active user, or ARPDAU, for the company’s social casino/free-to-play games increased to $1.30. Average monthly revenue per payer for the social casino/free-to-play games increased to $281. “The third quarter marked another period of strong performance with consolidated revenue rising 14% to $83 million and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 22% to $36.1 million,” said In Keuk Kim, CEO of DoubleDown (DDI). “Our third quarter growth includes a 3% year-over-year increase in social casino revenue to $75.2 million, the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. The consistent top-line and cash generating performance of our core social casino business highlights our best-in-class ability to monetize our loyal players while maintaining strict discipline with our user acquisition and R&D spend which drives strong profitability and free cash flow. This core operating focus, which we also apply to our SuprNation iGaming business, has resulted in trailing twelve months cash flows from operations of approximately $101 million, including $31.8 million generated in the 2024 third quarter, our third consecutive quarter of more than $30 million.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DDI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.