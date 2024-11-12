News & Insights

DoubleDown price target raised to $21 from $18 at Northland

November 12, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Northland raised the firm’s price target on DoubleDown (DDI) to $21 from $18 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after Q3 revenue and profitability beat the firm’s expectations as the company benefits from continued growth in the social casino category as well as upside from SuprNation contributions. The firm likes that DoubleDown’s player engagement and monetization trends are “bucking the overall social casino market challenges” and appreciates its ability to leverage its core strengths with iGaming, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

