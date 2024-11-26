News & Insights

Dotz Nano Gains New Investment Boost for Growth

November 26, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has secured an additional A$2.0 million investment from US institutional shareholder Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II LP, under a Convertible Securities Agreement. This funding is set to bolster the development of DotzEarth carbon capture technology, reflecting Mercer’s confidence in Dotz’s strategic direction and growth potential. The investment also involves amendments to the terms of the convertible notes, including a reduced conversion price, which could attract more investor interest.

