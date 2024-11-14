Dotz Nano Director’s Interest Update Sparks Investor Interest

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has reported a change in the indirect interest of its director, Ms. Kerry Harpaz, with the acquisition of 1,000,000 ordinary shares and options through a placement. The shares were acquired at a price of $0.10 per share, while the options were obtained without cash consideration. This development may interest investors tracking the company’s stock and its leadership activities.

