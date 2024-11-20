News & Insights

Dotstay S.P.A. Announces Capital Increase and Warrant Exercise

November 20, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

Dotstay S.P.A. (IT:DOT) has released an update.

Dotstay S.P.A. has announced a capital increase of up to €2 million to be offered to shareholders, aiming to boost financial resources and reach profitability amidst business continuity concerns. This move comes as part of Dotstay’s strategic efforts to stabilize its operations in the real estate sector. The company also initiated an early exercise period for its 2022-2025 warrants, providing additional investment opportunities for stakeholders.

