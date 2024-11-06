News & Insights

Dotdigital Grants Performance-Based Share Options

November 06, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Dotdigital (GB:DOTD) has released an update.

Dotdigital Group plc has granted over 2 million options on its ordinary shares to key directors and personnel as part of its Performance Share Plan. This move ties the options’ exercise to the company’s performance targets and represents a strategic alignment with shareholder interests. With this grant, the company’s outstanding options now constitute 3.7% of its total voting rights.

