Dotdigital Grants Performance-Based Share Options

Dotdigital (GB:DOTD) has released an update.

Dotdigital Group plc has granted over 2 million options on its ordinary shares to key directors and personnel as part of its Performance Share Plan. This move ties the options’ exercise to the company’s performance targets and represents a strategic alignment with shareholder interests. With this grant, the company’s outstanding options now constitute 3.7% of its total voting rights.

For further insights into GB:DOTD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.