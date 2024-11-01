News & Insights

dorsaVi Limited Partners with 62 Capital for Strategic Growth

November 01, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited has partnered with 62 Capital Pty Ltd to explore strategic growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions, as the company aims to expand its market presence. This collaboration is designed to enhance dorsaVi’s access to new investors and partners, potentially boosting shareholder value. The agreement includes performance-based incentives tied to achieving specific share price targets.

