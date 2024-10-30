dorsaVi Limited Eyes Growth Amid Revenue Dip

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited reported a 10.7% decline in sales revenue for Q1 FY25, with significant advancements in their wearable technology and AI products aimed at expanding market reach. The company completed a notable research collaboration with Norton Healthcare and secured new contracts in the mining, healthcare, and shipping sectors. These strategic moves are expected to bolster their position and drive future revenue growth.

