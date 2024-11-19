DorsaVi Eyes Blockchain for Enhanced Data Security

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

DorsaVi Limited is exploring the integration of blockchain technology into its data platform to enhance security and compliance for its enterprise clients. This strategic move aims to meet stringent data privacy regulations and improve the robustness of its wearable sensor data management. By leveraging blockchain, dorsaVi seeks to maintain its leadership in motion analysis technology while preparing for future advancements in AI and IoT.

