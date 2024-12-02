News & Insights

Doric Nimrod Air Two Finalizes Airbus A380 Sale

December 02, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Doric Nimrod Air Two (GB:DNA2) has released an update.

Doric Nimrod Air Two Limited has successfully completed the sale of its remaining Airbus A380-861 aircraft to Emirates, with final proceeds of £30.71 million received. The company expressed gratitude to its advisors, shareholders, and Emirates for their cooperation. Details on the anticipated shareholder distribution are expected by the end of January 2025.

