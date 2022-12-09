Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $18.49, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had gained 2.14% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dorian LPG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Dorian LPG to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 311.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $110.4 million, up 60.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $326.26 million, which would represent changes of +97.74% and +18.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dorian LPG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.72, so we one might conclude that Dorian LPG is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

