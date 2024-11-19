Dorchester Minerals Reports Strong Third Quarter Earnings

Dorchester Minerals ( (DMLP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dorchester Minerals presented to its investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a company engaged in the ownership of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests across 28 states. The company’s units are publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

In its latest earnings release, Dorchester Minerals reported a net income of $36.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, reflecting an improvement from the same period last year. The earnings per common unit stood at $0.87, showcasing a growth from $0.73 in the previous year, indicating the company’s robust financial performance.

Key highlights from the report include a notable increase in operating revenues for the quarter, which rose to $53.5 million from $42.6 million a year earlier. Over the first nine months of the year, Dorchester Minerals achieved a net income of $78.2 million, slightly up from $77.3 million in the prior year. The company announced a distribution of $0.995785 per common unit, to be paid in early November, a testament to its commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Dorchester Minerals’ management remains focused on navigating the complexities of the oil and natural gas markets, with an emphasis on maximizing the value of its diversified portfolio. Looking ahead, the company is poised to continue leveraging its extensive asset base and strategic position within the industry to sustain its growth trajectory despite potential market fluctuations.

