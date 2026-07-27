Doosan Enerbility Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. (034020.KS), a South Korean heavy industrial company, on Monday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 157.62 billion from KRW 130.93 billion in the prior year.

Operating income jumped to KRW 314.26 billion from KRW 271.11 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 4.72 trillion from KRW 4.57 trillion in the previous year.

Doosan Enerbility closed trading 1.66% lesser at KRW 70,900 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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