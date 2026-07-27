Doosan Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - Doosan Corp. (000150.KS), a South Korean conglomerate, on Monday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 355.1 billion from KRW 78.6 billion in the previous year.

Operating income jumped 488.4 billion from KRW 354.4 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 5.58 trillion from KRW 5.31 trillion in the previous year.

Doosan Corp is currently trading 0.50% higher at KRW 1,197,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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