Don’t Mistake Scale for Strength

Mega-funds trade slowly, creating drag. Smaller funds act faster and capture more value.

In most businesses, bigger means better. In investing, bigger can be a trap.

Some of today’s largest funds are now so big they struggle to move and react to daily changes in prices and fundamentals. Selling out of a small-cap stock can take them from a quarter to sometimes over two years to complete. A nimble fund can do it in days. That gap isn’t theoretical. It’s money lost or won.

Here’s the bind for the bloated giants: move quickly, and their trades push the price around. Stretch it out and suffer the opportunity cost as the market moves against them. Either way, the investor pays. That’s implementation drag, the hidden cost of size.

Large funds can’t avoid it. They end up compromising on one or more of the three pillars of trading: price, quantity, and time. The results are slippage, dilution, and latency. Smaller funds aren’t boxed in. They can act quickly and cleanly. Size forces trade-offs. Being nimble allows one to implement without compromise.

For years, many investors looked past this cost, assuming scale brought safety and efficiency. But the landscape has shifted. As more money crowds into similar strategies, trading constraints are compounding. The industry is building a bottleneck into its own system.

The warning signs are already visible. In small-cap value, for example, many large firms require years to reach target weights in or out of positions. That kind of delay isn’t a minor inconvenience; it undermines the very premise of active decisions. Prices change every single day. If a portfolio manager identifies an opportunity based on research and evidence but can’t act on it materially for months, the research is wasted.

This isn’t just an academic concern. Liquidity shocks, rapid reversals, or periods of heightened volatility magnify the problem. When markets move fast, firms with bloated portfolios can become stuck—forced to settle for only a fraction of the returns research points to, while shorter-term opportunities slip away because they can’t maneuver.

The coming storm is clear: as asset management consolidates and mega-funds continue to balloon, capacity constraints will only grow more severe. Advisors who ignore this dynamic may find themselves aligned with managers who look good on paper but falter in practice.

The lesson is simple: don’t mistake scale for strength. Nimbleness isn’t a luxury; it’s a prerequisite for capturing the returns research points to.

In the next market storm, the difference won’t be philosophy but execution. Advisors owe it to their clients to ask: is this a firm built to move, or one that’s too big to keep up?