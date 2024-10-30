News & Insights

Dongfang Electric Renews Key Framework Agreements

October 30, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Dongfang Electric (HK:1072) has released an update.

Dongfang Electric has renewed its framework agreements with its controlling shareholder, DEC, and Honghua Financial Leasing, signaling ongoing collaborations in purchases, sales, leasing, and financial services. These transactions are deemed continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong Listing Rules but remain exempt from independent shareholders’ approval due to their applicable percentage ratios. This move reflects Dongfang Electric’s strategy to enhance its operational synergies and financial flexibility.

