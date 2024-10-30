Dongfang Electric Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Dongfang Electric (HK:1072) has released an update.

Dongfang Electric Corporation is set to repurchase and cancel 17,334 restricted shares due to the disqualification of one participant under their Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme. The repurchase will be conducted at the original grant price plus interest, amounting to approximately RMB98,000, funded by the company’s own resources. This move will slightly reduce the total number of company shares, impacting its capital structure.

