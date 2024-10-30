News & Insights

Stocks

Dongfang Electric Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

October 30, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dongfang Electric (HK:1072) has released an update.

Dongfang Electric Corporation is set to repurchase and cancel 17,334 restricted shares due to the disqualification of one participant under their Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme. The repurchase will be conducted at the original grant price plus interest, amounting to approximately RMB98,000, funded by the company’s own resources. This move will slightly reduce the total number of company shares, impacting its capital structure.

For further insights into HK:1072 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNGFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.