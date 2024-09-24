Donaldson Introduces Filtration Services for Life Sciences

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI recently unveiled its filtration services in France, Germany and Austria. The company plans to expand its presence in the food and beverage markets through this move.



Donaldson’s filtration services will help manufacturers operate their filtration system, providing on-site help and customized solutions to achieve their sustainability, efficiency and effectiveness goals. DCI’s services include testing the integrity of sterile air and liquid filters, calibrating equipment, measuring compressed air quality and managing filters through exchange, maintenance and setup.



With the launch of filtration services for food and beverage in France, Germany and Austria, DCI’s customers will benefit from service teams that work closely with its network of more than 1,000 engineers, scientists and specialists worldwide. The new filtration services for the Life Sciences sector are based on a century of dependable service. The company had been planning to expand into the food and beverage markets in France, Germany and Austria, with goals for growth across Europe.

DCI’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

DCI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the year-to-date period, the company’s shares have gained 11.1% compared with the industry’s 25.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Donaldson has been witnessing weakness in the on-road and off-road businesses. Lower levels of equipment production owing to softness in industrial markets, particularly in the United States and China, are affecting the on-road business. Weakness in agriculture markets and soft end-market demand in China have been impacting the off-road business. Also, challenged market conditions in dust collection and power generation verticals within the industrial filtration solutions business remain concerning.

