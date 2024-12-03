Donaldson Company Posts Record First Quarter in 2025

Donaldson ( (DCI) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Donaldson presented to its investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc. is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a wide range of industries through its Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences segments.

Donaldson has reported a promising start to fiscal 2025, with record first-quarter sales of $900.1 million, reflecting a 6.4% increase year-over-year, and a corresponding rise in earnings per share. The company remains committed to its fiscal 2025 outlook, emphasizing continued growth and profitability.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a GAAP net earnings of $99.0 million, up from $92.1 million the previous year, and an adjusted EPS of $0.83. The Mobile Solutions segment saw a sales increase of 6.0%, driven by strong aftermarket performance, while the Industrial Solutions segment grew by 4.6%, largely due to significant gains in Aerospace and Defense. The Life Sciences segment achieved a 16.6% increase in sales, benefiting from improved market conditions.

Despite higher costs affecting gross margins, Donaldson maintained a stable adjusted gross margin and controlled operating expenses, which positively influenced its adjusted operating income. The company also returned value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating financial robustness.

Looking ahead, Donaldson’s management remains optimistic about delivering another record year in sales and earnings. The company focuses on optimizing operations and strategic investments, particularly in its Life Sciences and bioprocessing businesses, to sustain its leadership in the filtration industry.

