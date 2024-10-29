News & Insights

Donaldson Company Names New CFO as Financial Strategy Shifts

October 29, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Donaldson Company ( (DCI) ) has shared an update.

Donaldson Company, Inc. has announced Brad Pogalz as their new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024, succeeding Scott Robinson, who is retiring. Pogalz brings vast experience from his previous roles within the company, including Vice President Finance – Global FP&A, EMEA Finance. His compensation will feature an annual base salary of $500,000, a 60% cash incentive target, and performance-based stock incentives. This leadership transition marks a significant shift in the company’s financial strategy.

