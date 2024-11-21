Donaco International Ltd. Reports Strong FY24 Growth

Donaco International Ltd. (AU:DNA) has released an update.

Donaco International Ltd. reported impressive growth in its 2024 fiscal year, with a 62% rise in revenue and a 131% increase in EBITDA, attributed to strategic initiatives and tourism campaigns. The company’s operations in Cambodia and Vietnam showed significant improvements, with boosts in visitor numbers and revenue. Looking ahead, Donaco is optimistic about continued growth but remains cautious of potential regulatory changes in Thailand that could impact operations.

