Don Agro Secures Strategic Loan with Russian Firm

Don Agro International Limited has announced that its subsidiary, JSC Tetra, has entered into a one-year short-term loan agreement worth 100 million Russian Rubles with LLC SGC Blagovar. This loan aims to support Blagovar’s working capital needs and is set at an interest rate tied to the Central Bank of Russia’s key rate, plus an additional 3%. This strategic move highlights Don Agro’s efforts to strengthen its financial engagements in Russia’s agricultural sector.

