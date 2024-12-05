Domo Inc. Reports Mixed Q3 Financial Results

Domo Inc ( (DOMO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Domo Inc presented to its investors.

Domo Inc. is a cloud-native data experience platform company that goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, leveraging AI to make data visible and actionable through user-friendly dashboards and apps. In its latest earnings report, Domo Inc. reported a total revenue of $79.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with subscription revenue contributing $71.1 million. The company continues to focus on ecosystem-led growth and AI innovation, positioning itself as a key player in the evolving data and AI landscape.

The financial highlights of the quarter include a 3% year-over-year increase in subscription remaining performance obligations to $354.1 million and a 14% increase in expected subscription RPO beyond twelve months. Despite these gains, Domo reported a GAAP net loss of $18.8 million, or $0.48 per share, and a non-GAAP net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.08 per share. Additionally, the company reported a GAAP operating margin of negative 14% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 3%.

Notably, Domo maintained its leadership position in the industry, being recognized in multiple reports and awards, including being named a leader in the Nucleus Research’s Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix and ranking #1 in the Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Platforms Report for the fourth consecutive year.

Looking ahead, Domo’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future prospects, with revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 expected to be in the range of $77.5 million to $78.5 million. This outlook reflects confidence in the company’s strategic initiatives and its ability to capitalize on new market opportunities created by advancements in data and AI technology.

