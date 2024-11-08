Domino’s Pizza upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital after encouraging checks

As previously reported, Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $559, up from $419. The firm’s latest Domino’s U.S. franchisee checks indicate same-store sales growth accelerated recently after a slow start during early fiscal Q4, the analyst tells investors. The checks imply domestic comps are up about 2.5% quarter-to-date, which is tracking below the firm’s full-Q4 estimate for 3.0% growth, but ahead of consensus at up 2.0%, the analyst noted.
