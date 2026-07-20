Domino's Pizza Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $135.75 million, or $4.07 per share. This compares with $131.09 million, or $3.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $1.194 billion from $1.145 billion last year.

Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $135.75 Mln. vs. $131.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.07 vs. $3.81 last year. -Revenue: $1.194 Bln vs. $1.145 Bln last year.

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