Domino’s Pizza Director Increases Shareholding

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited has announced a change in the indirect shareholding of its director, John James Cowin, with Corom Pty Ltd acquiring 300,000 ordinary shares at $31.672 per share. This on-market purchase reflects an increased stake, highlighting potential confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Investors may find this insider activity noteworthy as it could signal positive expectations for the company’s future performance.

