Domino’s Pizza Appoints New Director with Share Entitlements

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited has announced the appointment of Mark van Dyck as a director, effective November 5, 2024. The newly appointed director has an entitlement to restricted shares and rights based on performance conditions, valued at $792,500 and $1,585,000 respectively. This move reflects Domino’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value in the upcoming year.

