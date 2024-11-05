News & Insights

Domino’s Pizza Appoints New Director with Share Entitlements

November 05, 2024 — 11:49 pm EST

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (AU:DMP) has released an update.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited has announced the appointment of Mark van Dyck as a director, effective November 5, 2024. The newly appointed director has an entitlement to restricted shares and rights based on performance conditions, valued at $792,500 and $1,585,000 respectively. This move reflects Domino’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value in the upcoming year.

