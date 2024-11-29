Domino’s Director Acquires Shares Worth $792,500

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (AU:DMP) has released an update.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited has reported a change in the director’s interest, with Mark van Dyck acquiring 24,940 ordinary shares valued at approximately $792,500 through an executive services agreement. This development reflects director-level investment activity within the company, potentially signaling confidence in Domino’s future performance.

