Dominion Sells Maintenance Unit to Focus on Sustainability

Global Dominion Access SA has sold its industrial maintenance services in Spain to Serveo Group for approximately 27.5 million euros, as part of its strategic plan to focus on high value-added sustainable services. This move, expected to be completed by the end of 2024, will allow Dominion to concentrate on areas like decarbonization and energy efficiency, aligning with its sustainability goals. The sale is also anticipated to help reduce Dominion’s debt and strengthen its market position in sustainable projects.

