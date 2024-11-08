Dominion reinstated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Carly Davenport reinstated coverage of Dominion (D) with a Neutral rating and $61 price target following its completed sales of its gas LDC business. While constructive on the company’s “attractive” load growth opportunities around Virginia and potential upside risk to transmission capex estimates as a result, the firm is “mindful of valuation” following the stock’s outperformance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on D:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.