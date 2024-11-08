News & Insights

Stocks
D

Dominion reinstated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

November 08, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Goldman Sachs analyst Carly Davenport reinstated coverage of Dominion (D) with a Neutral rating and $61 price target following its completed sales of its gas LDC business. While constructive on the company’s “attractive” load growth opportunities around Virginia and potential upside risk to transmission capex estimates as a result, the firm is “mindful of valuation” following the stock’s outperformance.

