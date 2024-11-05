Dominion Lending Centres Sees Strong Q3 Growth

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc. (Canada) Class A (TSE:DLCG) has released an update.
Dominion Lending Centres Inc. reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with funded volumes hitting $19.7 billion, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. The company’s revenue also saw a 13% rise, aided by the adoption of its technology platform, Velocity. This strong performance positions DLCG well to leverage market conditions as interest rates decline.
