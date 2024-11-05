News & Insights

Stocks

Dominion Lending Centres Sees Strong Q3 Growth

November 05, 2024 — 05:53 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc. (Canada) Class A (TSE:DLCG) has released an update.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with funded volumes hitting $19.7 billion, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. The company’s revenue also saw a 13% rise, aided by the adoption of its technology platform, Velocity. This strong performance positions DLCG well to leverage market conditions as interest rates decline.

For further insights into TSE:DLCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.