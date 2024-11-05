Dominion Lending Centres Sees Strong Q3 Growth

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc. (Canada) Class A (TSE:DLCG) has released an update.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with funded volumes hitting $19.7 billion, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. The company’s revenue also saw a 13% rise, aided by the adoption of its technology platform, Velocity. This strong performance positions DLCG well to leverage market conditions as interest rates decline.

For further insights into TSE:DLCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.