Doman Building Materials Issues $100 Million Senior Notes

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) has released an update.
Doman Building Materials Group is set to offer an additional $100 million in senior unsecured notes due 2029, with the proceeds aimed at reducing its credit facility liabilities. These notes, with a yield to maturity of 7.119%, will bolster the company’s financial flexibility for future acquisitions and operational needs.
