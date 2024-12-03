News & Insights

Doman Building Materials Issues $100 Million Senior Notes

December 03, 2024 — 08:32 pm EST

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) has released an update.

Doman Building Materials Group is set to offer an additional $100 million in senior unsecured notes due 2029, with the proceeds aimed at reducing its credit facility liabilities. These notes, with a yield to maturity of 7.119%, will bolster the company’s financial flexibility for future acquisitions and operational needs.

