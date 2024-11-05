News & Insights

Stocks

Domain Holdings Reports Strong Revenue and Market Expansion

November 05, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. (AU:DHG) has released an update.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited reported a robust financial performance at its 2024 AGM, with a 13.1% rise in revenue driven by an improved property market and strategic investments. The company saw a 26.2% increase in EBITDA, highlighting strong market recovery in key cities like Sydney and Melbourne. With digital revenue growth and strategic innovation, Domain is well-positioned for future expansion.

For further insights into AU:DHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.