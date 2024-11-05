Domain Holdings Reports Strong Revenue and Market Expansion

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. (AU:DHG) has released an update.
Domain Holdings Australia Limited reported a robust financial performance at its 2024 AGM, with a 13.1% rise in revenue driven by an improved property market and strategic investments. The company saw a 26.2% increase in EBITDA, highlighting strong market recovery in key cities like Sydney and Melbourne. With digital revenue growth and strategic innovation, Domain is well-positioned for future expansion.
