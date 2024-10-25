News & Insights

Stocks

DomaCom Ltd. Schedules Virtual Shareholder Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 01:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DomaCom Ltd. (AU:DCL) has released an update.

DomaCom Ltd. has announced a virtual General Meeting set for November 25, 2024, where shareholders will vote on resolutions including the issuance of over 71 million ordinary shares. The meeting aims to engage shareholders and streamline the decision-making process by encouraging early submission of proxies and questions. This move reflects DomaCom’s commitment to transparency and shareholder participation.

For further insights into AU:DCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.