DomaCom Finalizes $1.28 Million Share Placement

November 21, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

DomaCom Ltd. (AU:DCL) has released an update.

DomaCom Limited has successfully completed a $1.28 million placement, issuing over 91 million shares at $0.014 each to investors including Bricklet and miHubb Ventures. The shares, subject to a 12-month escrow, were issued using the company’s existing capacity under ASX Listing Rules. This move underscores DomaCom’s commitment to providing innovative investment options in the Australian financial market.

