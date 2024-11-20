DomaCom Addresses Shareholder Speculation Amidst Offers

DomaCom Ltd. (AU:DCL) has released an update.
DomaCom Limited has addressed shareholder speculation by confirming receipt of a Non-Binding Indicative Offer from CRC1 Pty Ltd and Lumiere Lifestyle Group Limited, highlighting ongoing but incomplete discussions regarding a potential transaction. Meanwhile, an unsolicited proposal from BrickX Limited has been received, though no talks have occurred. DomaCom assures stakeholders that any future transactions will align with its growth strategies and benefit shareholders.
