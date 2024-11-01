News & Insights

Dolphin Capital Investors Faces Delays and Trading Suspension

November 01, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

Dolphin Capital Investors (GB:DCI) has released an update.

Dolphin Capital Investors (DCI) faces a delay in releasing its audited annual results for 2023, with expectations now set for publication in December alongside interim results. This delay has led to the continued suspension of DCI’s shares from trading on AIM, awaiting the completion of audits by KPMG. Investors are advised to watch for further updates as the company navigates these challenges.

