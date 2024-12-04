News & Insights

Stocks

Dollarama Shows Steady Growth Amid Expansion Plans

December 04, 2024 — 10:54 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dollarama ( (DLMAF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dollarama presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Looking ahead, Dollarama plans to increase its Canadian store count to approximately 2,200 by 2034, up from a previous target of 2,000 by 2031. Management remains confident in its growth strategy, supported by solid financial performance and investments in infrastructure. The company aims to leverage its logistics improvements and store network expansion to sustain its competitive position in the retail sector.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLMAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.