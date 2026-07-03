Markets

Dollarama Renews Share Buyback Program For Up To 13.5 Mln Shares

July 03, 2026 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO, DLMAY), a Canadian value retailer, on Friday said the Toronto Stock Exchange approved the renewal of its normal course issuer bid, allowing the company to repurchase up to 13,532,086 common shares.

The renewed share buyback program will run from July 7 to no later than July 6, 2027.

The buyback covers up to 5% of the company's 270.64 million outstanding common shares as of June 30.

Under its current share buyback program, which expires on July 6, the company repurchased 6,835,200 common shares at a weighted average price of CAD 183.90 per share as of June 30.

On Thursday, Dollarama shares closed 0.56% lower at CAD 186.57 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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