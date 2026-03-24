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Dollarama Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs

March 24, 2026 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$392.460 million, or C$1.43 per share. This compares with C$390.954 million, or C$1.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to C$2.101 billion from C$1.881 billion last year.

Dollarama Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$392.460 Mln. vs. C$390.954 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.43 vs. C$1.40 last year. -Revenue: C$2.101 Bln vs. C$1.881 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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