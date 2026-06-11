Dollarama Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$302.27 million, or C$1.11 per share. This compares with C$273.75 million, or C$0.98 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to C$1.84 billion from C$1.52 billion last year.

Dollarama Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$302.27 Mln. vs. C$273.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.11 vs. C$0.98 last year. -Revenue: C$1.84 Bln vs. C$1.52 Bln last year.

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