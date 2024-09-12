Dollar Tree Unusual Options Activity For September 12

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dollar Tree. Our analysis of options history for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $191,250, and 6 were calls, valued at $730,630.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $95.0 for Dollar Tree during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dollar Tree stands at 662.89, with a total volume reaching 2,449.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dollar Tree, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.0 $5.8 $5.81 $80.00 $551.9K 355 950 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.65 $6.6 $6.65 $65.00 $46.5K 1.0K 262 DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.15 $5.0 $5.1 $65.00 $41.8K 513 324 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.9 $4.75 $4.8 $80.00 $40.8K 186 38 DLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.0 $3.1 $4.0 $65.00 $40.0K 2.0K 200

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,600 shops under its namesake banner and nearly 7,800 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

Where Is Dollar Tree Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,254,855, the price of DLTR is up 4.72% at $69.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. What The Experts Say On Dollar Tree

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $86.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Dollar Tree with a target price of $95. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $80. In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $68. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $100. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dollar Tree options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.