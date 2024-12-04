Dollar Tree price target raised to $75 from $70 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Dollar Tree (DLTR) to $75 from $70 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Dollar Tree reported better than expected Q3 results, primarily driven by strong Family Dollar comps of 1.9% versus the consensus estimate of 0.7%, with both discretionary and consumables comping positively, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company narrowed its fiscal 2024 guidance and guided Q4 in-line with current Street expectations. Jefferies, however, remains sidelined on the shares, saying uncertainty surrounding management changes, possible tariffs, and Family Dollar’s structure “lingers.”

