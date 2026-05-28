Dollar Tree Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $347.3 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $313.5 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $343.4 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $4.975 billion from $4.639 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $347.3 Mln. vs. $313.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $4.975 Bln vs. $4.639 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.00 To $ 1.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.8 B To $ 4.9 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.70 To $ 7.10 Full year revenue guidance: $ 20.5 B To $ 20.7 B

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