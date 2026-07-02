Markets
DLTR

Dollar Tree Board Replenishes $2.5 Bln Share Buyback Authorization

July 02, 2026 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Retailer Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced on Thursday that its board has replenished its share repurchase authorization to $2.5 billion, including amounts remaining under the prior program.

"The replenishment of our share repurchase authorization reinforces our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and reflects our confidence in Dollar Tree's long-term growth," commented Michel C. Creedon, Jr., Chief Executive Officer.

The authorization, first approved in July 2025, has no expiration date and allows the company to buy back shares in the open market or through private transactions.

Dollar Tree repurchased $500 million of common stock in June 2026 through a block trade with selling stockholders including funds affiliated with Mantle Ridge LP. After that transaction, about $700 million remained under its existing authorization.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Dollar Tree were up 1.30 percent, changing hands at $122.72, after closing Wednesday's regular session 0.17 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.